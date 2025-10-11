Shakira returns to 'Zootopia' with new song 'Zoo': Listen now

Shakira's brand-new song Zoo from the upcoming Disney film Zootopia 2 is now available for streaming and purchase.
The song, which features music and lyrics co-written by Ed Sheeran, Blake Slatkin, and Shakira, marks the singer's return to the Zootopia universe, where she voices the character Gazelle.
This new track is not only available digitally but also as a collectible 7″ purple vinyl single, which can be pre-ordered now.
Zootopia 2, set to release in theaters on November 26, promises to deliver another exciting adventure with its talented voice cast, including Ginnifer Goodwin, Jason Bateman, Idris Elba, Quinta Brunson, Fortune Feimster, Ke Huy Quan, and Shakira.
Come on, get on up!
We’re wild and we can’t be tamed
and we’re turning the floor into
a zoo, ooh-ooh!
We live in a crazy world,
caught up in a rat race.
Concrete jungle life
is sometimes a mad place.
It’s you and me together
at the end of a wild day.
Don’t keep it all bottled up,
and release your energy.
Hey-oh, hey!
Only reason we are here is to celebrate
in a place where anyone can be anything.
Hold on to this moment, don’t let it fade away.
Baby, keep the music playing!
Come on, get on up!
We’re wild and we can’t be tamed
and we’re turning the floor into
a zoo, ooh-ooh!
Come on, keep it up!
It’s fun if you’re down to play
and we’re turning the floor into
a zoo, ooh-ooh!
A zoo, ooh-ooh!
We live in a heated time,
no chance to cool down.
Continue to seek and find.
But what do we do now?
It’s all about finding love,
sometimes hard to come by,
but when it comes to us,
it’s always a good time!
Hey-oh, hey!
Only reason we are here is to celebrate
in a place where anyone can be anything.
Hold on to this moment, don’t let it fade away.
Baby, keep the music playing!
Come on, get on up!
We’re wild and we can’t be tamed
and we’re turning the floor into
a zoo, ooh-ooh!
Come on, keep it up!
It’s fun if you’re down to play
and we’re turning the floor into
a zoo, ooh-ooh!
A zoo, ooh-ooh!
A zoo, ooh-ooh!
A zoo, ooh-ooh!
A zoo, ooh-ooh!
I’ll take you higher!
I’ll take you higher!
We can’t be tamed!
Baby, I’ll take you higher!
I’ll take you higher!
I’ll take you higher!
We can’t be tamed.
Baby, I’ll take you higher!
Es una fiesta que sube como la espuma!
Yo por ti iría hasta luna, de ida y vuelta.
Es una fiesta que sube como la espuma!
Yo por ti iría hasta luna, de ida y vuelta.
Hey-oh, hey!
Only reason we are here is to celebrate
in a place where anyone can be anything.
Hold on to this moment, don’t let it fade away.
Baby, keep the music playing!
Come on, get on up!
We’re wild and we can’t be tamed
and we’re turning the floor into
a zoo, ooh-ooh!
Come on, keep it up!
It’s fun if you’re down to play
and we’re turning the floor into
a zoo, ooh-ooh!
Blake Lively's salary for ‘It Ends With Us’ may have been revealed in court
Jonah Hill shows off new slim look after weight transformation on movie set
Victoria and David Beckham share that they don't want to spoil their kids with money
Rebecca Ferguson verified her experience with the misbehaved actor
Angelina Jolie opens up about the time when doctor gave her warning about her health
Louis Tomlinson recalls how One Direction decided to end band in 2016