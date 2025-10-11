Shakira returns to 'Zootopia' with new song 'Zoo': Listen now

Shakira's brand-new song Zoo from the upcoming Disney film Zootopia 2 is now available for streaming and purchase.

The song, which features music and lyrics co-written by Ed Sheeran, Blake Slatkin, and Shakira, marks the singer's return to the Zootopia universe, where she voices the character Gazelle.

This new track is not only available digitally but also as a collectible 7″ purple vinyl single, which can be pre-ordered now.

Zootopia 2, set to release in theaters on November 26, promises to deliver another exciting adventure with its talented voice cast, including Ginnifer Goodwin, Jason Bateman, Idris Elba, Quinta Brunson, Fortune Feimster, Ke Huy Quan, and Shakira.

‘Zoo’ lyrics from ‘Zootopia 2’

Come on, get on up!

We’re wild and we can’t be tamed

and we’re turning the floor into

a zoo, ooh-ooh!

We live in a crazy world,

caught up in a rat race.

Concrete jungle life

is sometimes a mad place.

It’s you and me together

at the end of a wild day.

Don’t keep it all bottled up,

and release your energy.

Hey-oh, hey!

Only reason we are here is to celebrate

in a place where anyone can be anything.

Hold on to this moment, don’t let it fade away.

Baby, keep the music playing!

Come on, get on up!

We’re wild and we can’t be tamed

and we’re turning the floor into

a zoo, ooh-ooh!

Come on, keep it up!

It’s fun if you’re down to play

and we’re turning the floor into

a zoo, ooh-ooh!

A zoo, ooh-ooh!

We live in a heated time,

no chance to cool down.

Continue to seek and find.

But what do we do now?

It’s all about finding love,

sometimes hard to come by,

but when it comes to us,

it’s always a good time!

Hey-oh, hey!

Only reason we are here is to celebrate

in a place where anyone can be anything.

Hold on to this moment, don’t let it fade away.

Baby, keep the music playing!

Come on, get on up!

We’re wild and we can’t be tamed

and we’re turning the floor into

a zoo, ooh-ooh!

Come on, keep it up!

It’s fun if you’re down to play

and we’re turning the floor into

a zoo, ooh-ooh!

A zoo, ooh-ooh!

A zoo, ooh-ooh!

A zoo, ooh-ooh!

A zoo, ooh-ooh!

I’ll take you higher!

I’ll take you higher!

We can’t be tamed!

Baby, I’ll take you higher!

I’ll take you higher!

I’ll take you higher!

We can’t be tamed.

Baby, I’ll take you higher!

Es una fiesta que sube como la espuma!

Yo por ti iría hasta luna, de ida y vuelta.

Es una fiesta que sube como la espuma!

Yo por ti iría hasta luna, de ida y vuelta.

Hey-oh, hey!

Only reason we are here is to celebrate

in a place where anyone can be anything.

Hold on to this moment, don’t let it fade away.

Baby, keep the music playing!

Come on, get on up!

We’re wild and we can’t be tamed

and we’re turning the floor into

a zoo, ooh-ooh!

Come on, keep it up!

It’s fun if you’re down to play

and we’re turning the floor into

a zoo, ooh-ooh!