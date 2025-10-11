Zayn Malik’s sweet gesture for Jisoo has fans swooning

Zayn Malik is quickly winning over K-pop fans, and his latest gesture for BLACKPINK's Jisoo has only made hearts melt even more.

The former One Direction heartthrob made the release day of their new collaboration Eyes Closed, dropped on Friday, October 10, extra special for Jisoo by sending her a gorgeous bouquet.

Alongwith the pink, purple, and white flowers, a sweet handwritten note read, "Jisoo, it’s here! HAPPY RELEASE DAY! Big Love, Zayn."

Fans were quick to swoon over the thoughtful gesture over several social media platforms with one admiring the move, "Such a sweet thing to do. [loved up emoji]."

Another gushed, "He is just so precious [crying and red heart emoji] my beautiful gem."

A third fan chimed in, saying, "They look like they are in love! Cute [crying emoji]."

The fans spotted the bouquet and note in Jisoo’s latest Instagram post, which also included a series of behind-the-scenes photos and videos from the making of Eyes Closed music video.

The social media carousel captured the charming duo posing playfully together, flashing bright smiles, and clearly enjoying their time on set.

The Eyes Closed collaboration marks a major crossover moment and has been stealing hearts since its release.

Additionally, between their on-screen chemistry and sweet off-screen sweet exchanges, Zayn, 32, and Jisoo, 30, are quickly becoming fan favourites.