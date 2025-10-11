Blackpink Jisoo, Zayn Malik spark buzz with new photos together

Jisoo just dropped a series of new photos with Zayn Malik and fans can’t stop saying the same thing: they look cute together.

After the release of their new song Eyes Closed and its music video on Friday, October 10, fans still couldn’t get enough of the unexpected but charming duo.

Many flooded the BLACKPINK star’s Instagram comments section, begging for more content of the pair and Jisoo, 30, delivered.

The K-pop sensation shared a carousel of behind-the-scenes moments featuring herself and Zayn, 32, including playful snapshots and video clips from the music video shoot.

"Something very special we’ve been working on is finally out [Saturn emoji]," she captioned the post. "I hope this song reaches many hearts."

"Let’s never forget that everything we’ve been through was for the future," the South Korean singer and actress added.

The cosy photos quickly melted hearts across the internet, with one fan gushing, "Omg! They look so good together! [crying emoji]."

"PLEASE THEY'RE SO CUTEEEEE I CAN'TTTT," a second user added.

A third chimed in, saying, "Oh my gosh. You guys are so cute! I love this friendship already [heart eyes emoji]."

The montage of photos and video included fun snapshots of the two sticking their tongues out, flashing bright smiles, and one sweet moment where Zayn rested his head on Jisoo’s shoulder. She also included a glimpse of the flower bouquets from her team.

Zayn and Jisoo are stealing their fans' hearts with their on-screen and off-screen chemistry.