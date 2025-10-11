Jonah Hill looks unrecognisable after major weight loss

Jonah Hill once again shows of weight loss transformation at 'Cutt Off' set

Jonah Hill is turning heads once again with his impressive transformation while working on his new film Cut Off.

The 41-year-old actor was spotted on the Los Angeles set Friday, looking nearly unrecognizable in a magenta jumpsuit, a tousled blond wig, and a full beard as he walked near production trailers.

He completed the look with wire-rimmed glasses, black work shoes, and what appeared to be an earbud as he chatted casually on his phone.

Hill’s striking new appearance comes shortly after he was seen in another bold look for the same project, a 1970s-inspired outfit that featured a skintight leopard print mock turtleneck, low-rise skinny jeans, and fringed chaps.

He paired the retro ensemble with vintage glasses, a thick chain bracelet, and a black belt that emphasized his notably slimmer frame.

Joining him on set was co-star Kristen Wiig, 52, who wore an eclectic mix of red lace leggings, a lace bra, and a sheer purple top.

The movie, written and directed by Hill himself, marks another creative chapter in his evolving Hollywood career.

The Wolf of Wall Street star has been open about his long journey with weight fluctuations over the years.

Back in 2011, he revealed that he shed 40 pounds through a healthier diet and a consistent fitness routine, which included pushups.

“I started at 10 and then I just like worked my way up and now I do 100 every day,” he shared at the time during an interview on Kidd Kraddick in the Morning.

However, by 2014, reports suggested that Hill had begun struggling with binge eating, with a source noting, “Jonah has been heavier than ever and binge eating. He’s in a bad place, which is just making the cycle worse.”

In more recent years, Hill has been candid about learning to love his body at every stage.

In a 2021 social media post, the actor reflected on his relationship with self-image, writing, “I don’t think I ever took my shirt off in a pool until I was in my mid 30s even in front of family and friends.”

He continued, “So the idea that the media tries to play me by stalking me while surfing and printing photos like this and it can’t phase me anymore is dope. I’m 37 and finally love and accept myself.”

Now, as Hill steps behind the camera for Cut Off, his confidence and transformation are clear, both in his evolving appearance and in the direction his career continues to take.