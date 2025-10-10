Maggie Baugh causes frenzy with new song amid Keith Urban affair rumors

Maggie Baugh is stirring conversation online with the release of her latest song, The Devil Win, which arrives amid speculation about her rumored connection to Keith Urban.

The 25-year-old musician teased the emotional track on Instagram on Thursday, October 9, posting a short video of herself singing heartfelt lyrics that many believe address her current state of mind.

“I don’t know what the hell I believe in / I don’t know how to heal my soul / Or how to fight this feeling and it’s a damn good place to go / No matter how close I get to the burning edge / Tempting as it is, I won’t let the Devil win,” she sang.

The full song will be released at midnight on Friday, October 10.

Baugh first unveiled The Devil Win on October 8 after teasing that she had an “announcement coming soon.”

The song marks her return to social media following weeks of controversy surrounding her rumored involvement with Urban, 57, after his split from wife Nicole Kidman.

Speculation began after Baugh joined Urban on stage during his September 25 concert in Chicago to perform his hit The Fighter.

During the show, Urban changed the song’s lyrics from “When they’re tryna get to you, baby, I’ll be the fighter” to “When they’re tryna get to you, Maggie, I’ll be your guitar player.”

At one point, he also appeared to point toward Baugh as he sang, “I was born to love you.”

Baugh later shared the performance clip on Instagram, captioning it, “Did he just say that.”

The post went viral shortly after news broke that Urban and Kidman, 58, had separated following 19 years of marriage.

Us Weekly confirmed the breakup on September 29, with Kidman filing for divorce the next day, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

Amid growing rumors, Baugh’s father, Chuck Baugh, publicly shut down claims that his daughter played a role in the couple’s split.

“NO. Just no,” he wrote on Facebook on October 5 in response to a viral TikTok suggesting Maggie might be involved.

Urban has since returned to the stage, performing on October 2 at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

Although he did not wear his wedding ring, a photo of Kidman and their daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14, was still featured in a slideshow during his song Heart Like a Hometown.

Baugh did not attend the Hershey concert, and Urban has not performed The Fighter since the controversy.

The country star and Kidman, who tied the knot in 2006 after meeting at the G’Day USA gala the year prior, have yet to publicly address the rumors.