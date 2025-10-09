Katie Price finds comfort in new puppy following heartbreaking pet loss

Katie Price appeared for the first time with her new dog-despite ongoing calls for her to be banned from owning pets altogether.

The mother-of-five took to her Snapchat page on Monday to show off her new family addition: 'tiny pooch' cuddling on her shoulder.

Just days later, the star was seen arriving at the Spotlight Theatre in Broxbourne, Hertfordshire, with the pet.

Currently touring the country with a stage show alongside her close friend Kerry Katona, Katie was spotted in a casual outfit while the puppy nipped t her feet.

Kerry meanwhile looked stylish in a chic cardigan adorned with bows, paired with wide-leg trousers and a Gucci handbag.

This appearance comes after a petition aiming to prevent Katie from owning pets gained more than 37,000 signatures.

Katie also faced criticism for allegedly putting her black dog Rookie in danger during a recent horse ride.

Over the years, a number of tragedies involving Katie's pets have come to light.

Last month, she sadly lost one kitten after her designer cat Doris gave birth, with the kitten struggling to latch on to feed.

One notable case involved her German Shephard, which was killed after being hit by a vehicle on the A24 near her Sussex home.

This marked the eighth animal to die in her care.