Nepra fines K-Electric Rs25m for botched restoration after 2023 blackout

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) sign can be seen on a building. — APP/File

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Thursday imposed a Rs25 million penalty on K-Electric for failing to restore electricity promptly after the nationwide power breakdown in January 2023.

According to NEPRA’s order, the penalty was levied after the utility was found non-compliant with several provisions of the NEPRA Act, Licensing Rules, and Grid Code.

The regulator noted that K-Electric’s repeated tripping of black start facilities during the restoration phase highlighted a lack of mock testing and preparedness.

The authority observed that the company’s system should have stabilised after initial load rejection, but its major generating units — BQPS-III, SNPC, and Tapal Power Plant — tripped multiple times, hampering the restoration process.

NEPRA concluded that K-Electric failed to perform its duties as a licensee, adding that the utility did not maintain adequate contingency arrangements or operational resilience.

The regulator directed K-Electric to deposit the Rs25 million fine within 15 days in the designated bank account. Failure to do so, NEPRA warned, would result in recovery under Section 41 of the NEPRA Act as arrears of land revenue.

Commenting on NEPRA’s recent decision, K-Electric's spokesperson called it "surprising", saying that K-Electric was currently reviewing the authority’s detailed decision and would determine the future course of action accordingly.