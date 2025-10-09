Duchess Sophie honoured for her eye-opening work in global health

Duchess of Edinburgh awarded Honorary Fellowship

The Duchess of Edinburgh was in the spotlight at Apothecaries’ Hall on Thursday, 9th October 2025, where she was formally awarded an Honorary Fellowship by the Royal College of Ophthalmologists (RCOphth).

The honour celebrates her long‑standing commitment to eye health and the global cause of preventing blindness.

Sophie has been a steadfast advocate for the RCOphth frequently attending their annual meetings and accepted the fellowship with dignity.

Her connection to the College runs deep, anchored in her role as Global Ambassador for the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IAPB), through which she has championed accessible vision care worldwide.

At the ceremony HRH also had a touching encounter with England international footballer Hannah Hampton, who joined Sophie for a conversation tied to IAPB’s mission.

During the event, she presented Hampton with a Special Recognition Award trophy, spotlighting her contributions to eye health and awareness.

Sophie was dressed in a new burgundy wrap-style blazerby Max Mara. In the past, she has worn pieces from the brand to standout effect, demonstrating her affinity for the brand’s refined tailoring.

Over the years, Sophie has engaged closely with eye health initiatives including visits to research labs and global outreach programs to shed light on the links between vision, equality, and development