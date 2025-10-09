David Beckham promises fans new side of Victoria in Netflix series

David Beckham has nothing but full support for his wife Victoria and promised fans they will be amused to see her light-hearted nature in her new Netflix docuseries.

The legendary footballer, 50, shared photos from Wednesday night's premiere of the show, proudly calling it a 'special evening celebrating Victoria Beckham on Netflix.'

'We love you so much and can't wait for people to watch and see just how much of a warm, loving and hardworking person you are... we are so proud,' he added.

For those unfamiliar, David released his own Netflix documentary two years ago.

Now the doting husband is thrilled to share snaps on his Instagram account from the Curzon Mayfair red carpet event, where the couple were joined by their sons Romeo, 23, and Cruz, 20, the latter's girlfriend Jackie Apostle, 29, and daughter Harper,14.

Unsurprisingly, David and Victoria's eldest son, Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz were absent amid an ongoing family feud which escalated after David's 50th birthday snub.

However, speaking at the premiere, Victoria thanked Brooklyn, along with her other children, for their support.

She also expressed gratitude to David for his unwavering support, joking that he had convinced-and even forced-her to take the opportunity saying,' 'You have gave me no choice, David.'

'My children, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, Harper and David. Oh no, he's not a child. It has taken this process to realise I am enough.'

She added: 'This process really forced me to reflect on my journey and it has been emotional.

'It's been a year of intense therapy and it really made me realise a lot. I want to thank my mum and dad, my brother and my sister. I'd like to thank the Spice Girls, I love you.'

Meanwhile, Victoria gushed about how proud she was to be with her family, sharing snaps from the premiere on her Instagram.

She wrote: 'I am so proud of what we have built together and to be here with my family tonight. Thank you so much incredible people that worked so hard to make this happen. I love you all so much!x.