Molly Mae Hague shares parenting moment after ballet class with daughter Bambi

Molly Mae Hague and Tommy Fury embraced their roles as responsible parents as they took their daughter Bambi to ballet class on Thursday.

The multi millionaire influencer and the professional boxer, both 26, gave second chance to their relation in April and looked every bit the picture-perfect family as they walked arm-in-arm.

Tommy, proving to be a doting dad, was spotted carrying two-year-old Bambi after Molly-Mae revealed she had been left 'physically hurt' by the toddler's latest challenging behaviour.

Molly-Mae appeared happier than ever, leaning on Tommy and gazing at him affectionately, as if cherishing the long-awaited family moment.

She looked effortlessly stylish in a trench jacket paired with wide leg jeans and UGG boots while Tommy kept warm in a black padded coat.

Little Bambi looked adorable in her ballet uniform, complete with a pink tutu and matching leg warmers.

The sweet family outing comes after Molly Mae opened up about her struggles with Bambi's behaviour, admitting she left 'deflated' after the toddler began 'hitting, scratching and grabbing.'

Speaking in her latest social media video, Molly Mae said: 'If my child is literally physically hurting me.. if she scratches my face, I can't just look around the room and pretend like nothing's happened!

'I am so big on raising her to be like a really kind, gentle human being that would like never ever do anything like that. I just do not know where she's picked up that behaviour from.'

Molly-Mae has been candid about her parenting challenges, recently revealing that Bambi bit two children at nursery-something that has understandably left her concerned.