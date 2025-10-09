Junior joins acting world with dad Peter Andre's agency

Junior Andre has officially joined his dad Peter Andre's acting agency in a bold new career move.

Back in 2022, Junior, now 20-the son of Mysterious Girl singer Peter Andre and glamour model mum Katie Price was enjoying a flourishing music career.

His debut single Slide surged in popularity, reaching number one on the UK's iTunes pop charts. His follow-up track Only One also climbed the top spot a year later.

Despite a strong start and signing his first record deal, Junior experienced delays in realising any further tracks. However, it now appears he is turning his focus to exploring his acting talents in the TV and film industry.

Junior has signed with the talent management company Ignite Elite Artists, which was set up in 2011 and its headquartered in Sydney, Australia. The agency has since expanded with divisions in both the UK and Los Angeles.

Acting clearly runs in the family. His father, Peter Andre, appeared in controversial 2021 film On The Other Foot, in which he played a racist thug named Justin. His mother, Katie Price, has also taken to the stage, having previously performed in pantomimes.

Meanwhile, Junior's sister Princess, 18, her younger sister, has recently stepped into the spotlight herself, staring in her own ITV reality show, The Princess Diaries.



