Louis Tomlinson reflects on heartfelt post about Liam Payne

Louis Tomlinson reflects on his heartfelt post about Liam Payne

Louis Tomlinson recalled his memories with his late best friend Liam Payne, ahead of his first anniversary.

Payne passed away on October 16 due to polytrauma after falling from the balcony of hotel in Bueno Aires, Argentina.

Following his untimely death, Tomlinson honoured his fellow One Direction band mate with a heartfelt post on Instagram in which he expressed feeling, saying: "beyond devastated" to have "lost a brother," describing Payne as "such a positive, funny and kind soul."

He further wrote, "I feel beyond lucky to have had you in my life but I’m really struggling with the idea of saying goodbye."

Reflecting on their memories together, the Walls singer admitted "all the thousands of amazing memories we had together is a luxury I thought I’d have with you for life."

During his interview on the latest podcast episode of The Dairy of a CEO, Tomlinson revealed that he shared the emotional tribute post, because, "really wanted him to be remembered the way that he should be remembered."

"I could just go on and talk all day about how amazing he was, but I think we all looked up to him," added the Two of Us singer.

He continued, "I don’t think we would have been brave enough to say at that age when I was in the band, I think I would’ve had too much pride, but we all looked up to him massively."

As of now, the British singer has reunited with former One Direction member Zayn Malik. The two after several of hangouts have signed a multi-million dollar on Netflix for a three-part docuseries reflecting on their time with Payne and his death.

It is expected to release sometime in 2026.