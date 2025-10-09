Travis Kelce shares admiration for Taylor Swift’s favourite hobby

Travis Kelce cheers on Taylor Swift after new achievement

Taylor Swift has unlocked a new talent and everyone around her is singing her praises – with Travis Kelce in the lead.

The 35-year-old pop superstar is deep into her sourdough bread obsession and brought a loaf of fresh homemade bread to nearly all the promotional interviews she did in the past week.

The Fate of Ophelia hitmaker offered one of her creations to host Jimmy Fallon, who took to Instagram on Wednesday, October 8, and raved about the bread.

“Not gonna lie: Taylor actually makes the best sourdough. Thank you @taylorswift!!!” Fallon wrote in the caption, alongside his “Jimmy’s Avocado Toast” recipe.

The packaged bread included customised stickers, including one resembling Swift’s cat, Benjamin Button, and included a handwritten note with a bread-pun, “The Loaf of a Doughgirl."

Social media users expressed their appreciation for the bread in the comments, but the first to gush about Swift’s baked masterpiece was her fiancé, who wrote, "Hahahaha let’s gooooo!!!" under Fallon’s post.

During her interview at Fallon’s show, the 14-time-Grammy winner revealed that the football star had her engagement ring for a “really long time” before he finally proposed to her.