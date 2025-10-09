Jennifer Lopez stands up for her music amid Ben Affleck reunion

Jennifer Lopez shuts down wrong lyrics at 'Kiss of the Spider Woman' premiere

Jennifer Lopez knows how to stand up for herself and, most importantly, for her music.

The Boy Next Door alum, recently spotted at the New York City premiere of her new film Kiss of the Spider Woman, was caught off guard when influencer Harry Daniels surprised her with the wrong lyrics to her hit song On the Floor.

Joining in for a few lines, Lopez stepped in to correct him as she sang along: “It’s la, la, la,” she said on the red carpet.

To which he instantly replied, “Oh, my apologies.”

The influencer also offered the Marry Me alum an orange drink, adding a sweet touch to their brief interaction at the premiere.

He further referred to the multi-hyphenate star as, “Ahh, it’s the motherf****** queen.”

While Lopez appeared happy to interact with the special guest, a reunion with Ben Affleck was simply not on the cards.

She warmly embraced the film’s executive producer and posed for photos.

In addition, the actress didn’t hesitate to express gratitude for her former flame as she addressed the audience ahead of the screening.