Prince William steps out for secret task after crunch talks with King Charles

Prince William quietly performed a key royal engagement after receiving an important message from his father, King Charles.

According to Hello! Magazine, the Prince of Wales paid a visit to a maritime special forces unit on Tuesday, which was revealed by his entry in the Court Circular.

The future King made an appearance at the headquarters of the Special Boat Service (SBS), a special forces unit of the Royal Navy.

However, no details have been shared by Kensington Palace as of now about Prince William's secret visit.

It is important to mention that the Prince of Wales' latest outing came after Closer revealed that King Charles urged his eldest son to make place for Prince Harry in his heart.

For the unversed, William is "furious" and resentful of the Duke of Sussex's return in the royal fold due to his and Meghan Markle's public attacks on his family.

However, the monarch asks the next in line to the throne to look at the bigger picture and make decisions based on diplomacy and patience.

King Charles "wants to impress upon William the importance of learning to pick his battles wisely."

It is important to mention that Prince Harry reunited with his father at Clarence House in September. However, the chances of a reunion between him and his brother William seem unlikely.