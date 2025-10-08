Jeremy Allen gushes over ex Rosalía one year after break up

Jeremy Allen White on ex Rosalía

Jeremy Allen White is still showing love for Rosalía long after their split. The Bear star recently admitted that when it comes to Latin music, his ex-girlfriend is still at the top of his playlist.

In a new interview with Los40, Jeremy didn’t hesitate when asked which Latin artists he listens to.

“Rosalía, I love so much,” he shared. “She’s flamenco. She’s wonderful.”

The 34-year-old actor even admitted that her music was the only one that came to mind, saying, “Otherwise, no, nothing’s coming to mind. Not right now.”

Jeremy and Rosalía, 33, first sparked romance rumours in October 2023 after being spotted together at a Los Angeles farmer’s market.

They later appeared to confirm their relationship with a cozy dinner date, but by September 2024, multiple outlets reported that the two had “mutually” decided to part ways after nearly a year together.

That same month, Jeremy was photographed kissing his Bear costar Molly Gordon during a casual stroll in L.A., fueling speculation that he had moved on.

While he has not spoken publicly about his relationship status, Molly addressed the attention their kiss drew, telling Vanity Fair in June, “With the internet, I just think—I even see it in myself as a fan of things—we’re just a more judgmental society.”

As for Rosalía, she has also kept quiet about the breakup. She was last linked to German actor Emilio Sakraya in April but has previously made it clear that she holds no hard feelings toward past relationships.

“I feel grateful to each person with whom life has made me find myself,” she told Elle in an August interview.

Even though their romance has ended, Jeremy’s latest comments show that Rosalía’s music still holds a special place in his life.