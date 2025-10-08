Keri Russell gushes over Taylor Swift’s 2008 MySpace post

Keri Russell and Taylor Swift old relationship

Keri Russell had a full-circle moment on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon when she was reminded of a sweet memory she once shared with Taylor Swift.

During the Oct. 6 episode, Fallon, 51, brought up a MySpace post from 2008 in which a 19-year-old Swift gushed about meeting Russell at a corporate event.

At the time, Swift revealed she had always admired Russell for her roles in Felicity and Waitress, and for her effortlessly cool curly hair.

In the post, Swift explained how the encounter turned into an unexpectedly kind gesture.

“So before we went on the trip, Ben's wife asked him jokingly if he would ask Keri how she does her hair, not thinking he'd actually get the chance to ask her,” Swift wrote.

“But sure enough, we're talking to her and Ben told her about his wife's question. This is why she's awesome: she gets out a piece of paper, and writes down EXACTLY what products she uses, what blow dryers she uses, and exactly what she does to make her hair straight or curly.”

Swift ended her post with heartfelt words of admiration.

“It seems simple, but she had so many people who wanted to talk to her, and she still took the time to do that for Ben. I just think it's so awesome when cool people don't know they're cool. Love her!”

Fallon also highlighted Swift’s old MySpace bio, where she declared, “I think Keri Russell is the coolest celebrity ever.”

Russell, 49, couldn’t help but laugh at the memory, admitting she did remember meeting the young singer, who at the time was still playing country music.

“I remember thinking, ‘I hope something great happens to her. I hope she makes it,’” Russell said with a smile, before joking, “I think she did.”

The lighthearted exchange not only showcased Russell’s generosity from years past but also highlighted Swift’s early admiration for her, proof that even small acts of kindness can leave lasting impressions.