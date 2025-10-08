How Prince George is already displaying 'keen interest' in future as king

The Prince of Wales opens up about Prince George's 'fascinating' interests

Prince William and Princess Kate’s eldest son Prince George may only be 12 years old, but he is already embracing his future role as king — even if he doesn't know it yet.

During a recent appearance on The Reluctant Traveler with actor Eugene Levy, the Prince of Wales offered a rare glimpse into his son’s academic interests, revealing that George is far ahead of him when it comes to royal history.

“George, my son, is way better in history than I am, and I have to check with him now on my dates,” William joked while viewing Henry VIII’s armor.

According to HELLO! magazine’s royal correspondent Danielle Stacey, George’s enthusiasm for the past could be an early sign of his growing understanding of the monarchy.

“I think it’s fascinating that Prince George appears to have such a keen interest in history, particularly given he will one day be heir and then King,” she said, noting that he may be following in the footsteps of his grandfather, King Charles, who studied History, Archaeology, and Anthropology at Cambridge.

Stacey added that George’s curiosity was on display earlier this year when he joined his parents at a veterans’ tea party at Buckingham Palace, where he reportedly asked guests about their wartime experiences.