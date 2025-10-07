Taylor Swift reveals true feelings about Selena Gomez's husband Benny Blanco

Taylor Swift returns to 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'

Taylor Swift is a big fan of the man who stole her best friend’s heart.

The multi-Grammy-winner made her grand return to the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, October 6, to promote her new album, Life of a Showgirl, and generally catch up with the late-night host. Naturally, she couldn’t help but gush about her best friend Selena Gomez new husband, Benny Blanco.

“Benny is… he is him,” Swift, 35, said with a smile, adding, “He is SO funny. He’s the best!”

While this was the first time she publicly talked about Blanco, Gomez previously revealed that Swift was among the first people who listened to — and loved — their joint album, I Said I Love You First.

The Life of a Showgirl hitmaker also extended her congratulations to the happy couple by double-tapping their engagement announcement post in December 2024. Nearly a year later, Swift delivered a heartfelt speech at their Santa Barbara nuptials.

But while she admitted to some “light teasing,” Swift — who recently got engaged to Travis Kelce — clarified to Fallon that she did not joke about Gomez beating her to the altar as some reports had suggested.

“I talked about how happy I am for her and how beautiful it’s been to get to be part of her life. But I did not make it about me,” she emphasised.

For his part, Blanco has openly praised Gomez’s longtime best friend. In a June interview with InStyle, the music producer revealed that Gomez turned him into a “full Swiftie.”

“I don’t listen to a ton of contemporary music anyways, but Selena would play me the deep cuts. And I was like, ‘Damn… Taylor’s pen is so fire!,” he said.