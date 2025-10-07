Taylor Swift explains why she turned down Super Bowl Halftime show 2026

Swift reveals real reason she turned down Super Bowl Halftime Show

Taylor Swift set the record straight on why she passed on the Super Bowl Halftime 2026 Show.

While it does involve her fiance Travis Kelce, who is a NFL star, it’s not for the very reasons people have been speculating.

During her The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon guest appearance on Monday, October 6, the 35-year-old pop star took on a list of ongoing rumours, confirming or debunking each one.

Among them was a big one: why isn't she headlining the Super Bowl halftime show?

When Fallon, 51, asked about the chatters that she declined the opportunity because of issues over performance footage, the 14-time Grammy winner firmly responded, "No."

She then launched into a lengthy explanation. "Here's the thing," the Cruel Summer hitmaker began. "Jay Z has always been very good to me. Our teams are very close. They sometimes will call and say how does she feel about... and that's not an official offer or a conference room conversation. We're always able to tell him the truth, which is that I am in love with a guy who does that sport on that actual field."

She went on share that watching her fiance play on the field as the Kansas City Chiefs tight end is incredibly intense and emotionally consuming.

"That is violent chess," the Reputation chart topper said enthusiastically. "Can you imagine if he's out there every single week putting his life on the line, doing this very dangerous, very high-pressure, high-intensity sport, and I'm like, 'I wonder what my choreo should be. I think we should do two verses of Shake it Off into Blank Space into Cruel Summer would be great.'"

"This is nothing to do with Travis, he would love for me to do it," she emphasised. "I'm just too locked in."

Swift remained firm that it's simply about where her heart and focus are during football season.

Despite rumours suggesting she didn’t want to "steal the spotlight" from the three time Super Bowl champion, Swift’s explanation revealed a more personal reason: she thinks she’d rather be in the stands supporting her beau, not on the stage.