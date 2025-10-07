Nicole Kidman glows in public appearance following breakup

Nicole Kidman made headlines after appearing at Paris Fashion Week without her wedding ring, just days after her split from Keith Urban was confirmed.

The Hollywood actress, 58, officially filed for divorce from the country singer on September 30, ending their 19-year marriage.

The couple, who got married back in 2006, share two daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14.

Nicole turned heads at Chanel’s Spring/Summer 2026 collection show in Paris on October 6, debuting a new look.

The Babygirl actress wore her blonde hair in soft bangs and styled it loose, pairing a white shirt with denim jeans for a chic and simple appearance.

Observers noted that Nicole was not wearing her wedding ring at the event, seemingly confirming her separation.

At one point, she even lifted her hand toward photographers, showing her ring-free finger, a gesture that many interpreted as a quiet message about her new chapter.

The Oscar winning actress was joined at the event by her daughters, who looked equally stylish as they supported their mother.

Sources close to the former couple have suggested that their demanding work schedules led to growing distance between them.

However, Keith has been busy touring while Nicole continues her film projects.

Just days before the breakup became public, the the Hollywood icon was seen wearing her wedding band, but her latest appearance made it clear that she is embracing change both personally and professionally.