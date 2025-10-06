Emma Watson smiles through JK Rowling feud at Paris Fashion Week

Targeting Emma directly, Rowling suggested her stance was shaped by a lack of experience in 'real life'

Emma Watson appeared unbothered by the ongoing controversy surrounding her comments about JK Rowling, as she led the A-list arrivals at the Miu Miu show during Paris Fashion Week on Monday.

The Harry Potter star, 35, smiled for the cameras as she arrived at the show in the French capital, days after Rowling publicly criticised her on social media, calling her 'how ignorant she is' following their clashing views on trans rights.

Dressed in a pale pink mini dress paired with a brown suede jacket, Emma appeared relaxed and confident.

She was seen beaming as she climbed onto the back of a motorbike en route to the event-an apparent effort to show a more down-to-earth side, after Rowling accused her of being aloof and pampered.

The actress was joined by fellow celebrities Kylie Jenner, Emma Corrin, and Poppy Delevingne.

The public fallout intensified after Rowling, in a recent statement, said Emma and co-stars Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint had 'every right to embrace gender identity ideology' but criticised them for using their association with Harry Potter to act as 'de facto spokespeople' for 'the world I created.'

Targeting Emma directly, Rowling suggested her stance was shaped by a lack of experience in 'real life.'

The comments mark Rowling's most personal attack on Watson to date.