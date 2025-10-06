Jimmy Kimmel, Matt Damon never ending feud sparks wild fan theories online

Matt Damon returned to Jimmy Kimmel Live! on October 3 in a bright green mascot costume known as Frankie Focus, which represents the phone ban in New York City schools.

Jimmy immediately spotted him and joked, calling him a “hot green sewer Labubu.”

The actor referenced the brief cancelation of the host’s show and said it was his “last chance” to appear.

The playful feud between the two has entertained fans for nearly two decades.

It began in 2005 when Jimmy ended a show with, “Apologies to Matt Damon, but we ran out of time,” leaving viewers wondering if it was real.

Damon returned a year later to a humorous introduction before being cut off, pretending to storm off in anger.

In 2007, the actor sent comedian Sarah Silverman to star in a viral sketch called “I’m [Expletive] Matt Damon,” which Jimmy answered with his own video featuring Ben Affleck and other stars.

Over the years, the two have continued their on-screen pranks, from tiny chairs and gagged appearances to staged couple’s counseling sessions, keeping audiences laughing.

However, their jokes have extended to the Academy Awards as well where Jimmy teased Damon about his nominations in 2017, 2023, and 2024, even poking fun at Damon’s Oppenheimer character with skit involving Messi the dog on the Walk of Fame.

Despite the insults and pranks, the feud is all in good fun. Both Jimmy and Damon have shown they respect each other while keeping their fans entertained.

Their ongoing playful rivalry has become one of Hollywood’s most beloved running jokes, blending comedy and friendship that continues to make audience laugh whenever they appear together.