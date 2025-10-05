Amanda Holden says Lexi will return from university 'in debt'

Amanda Holden has opened up about the challenges of raising teenage daughters, admitting that her youngest, Hollie,14, currently is not speaking to her.

The 54-year-old Britain's Got Talent judge told the Daily Mail that although saying good bye to her daughter Lexi, 19, as she left for university last year was an emotional moment, it's life at home with Hollie that's proving to be more difficult.

Amanda reflected on the experience, comparing herself to fellow mum Myleene Klass, 47, who became emotional when her daughter left home.

However, Amanda said she's doing her best to embrace the peace and quiet while Lexi focuses on her studies.

The TV star, who is married to music producer Chris Hughes, joked that Lexi will probably return home before long-along with a mountain of student debt.

She also came to Lexi's defence over accusations of being a 'nepo baby,' pointing out that her daughter, who is signed with Storm modelling agency, is juggling two jobs while attending university.

Amanda said: 'Very sadly, I have a child at university and a 14-yearold who doesn't really want to speak to me.

'I do feel too bad about it, I saw Myleene was all emotional and I feel it, there are so many mums feeling like that but last year, Lexi went to university, and I was tearful.

'Me and Chris drove her in a van, unpacked and drove back in a van and we had the nicest weekend. We said goodbye, we were both crying but that was that.

'Also, they comeback, they finish university, they don't know what to do, they are in debt, and they come back and live at home. This is just a small break.'

However, Amanda insists it's unfair to call her daughter a 'nepo baby' because she juggles two jobs, including modelling for Storm, the agency that made Kate Moss a star.