Lola Young, 'Messy' producer Carter Lang stuck in messy feud

Lola Young and her music producer Carter Lang involved in a legal battle

Lola Young has filed a court complaint against her co-producer, Carter Lang, who worked on her hit track, Messy.

The 24-year-old popstar reportedly filed an intellectual property claim against the musician, who claimed that he has “writing credits on four of her songs.”

The Don’t Hate Me hitmaker worked with Lang on producing four of her songs on the latest album, I’m Only Fu--ing Myself, which was released last month.

According to a Variety report, the feud over song credits has been going on for months and has now reached the court.

Lang has previously worked with famous names including Justin Bieber, SZA, and although it's unclear which of Young’s songs are the matter for dispute, he has collaborated with her on Good Books, Messy, Crush, and a few more songs on her third album.

The songstress’ legal action comes after she cancelled all her upcoming live performances to “work on myself” after she collapsed on stage last weekend during her All Things Go performance.

Young’s song Messy became her breakthrough moment last year after it went viral on social media as well as on the Billboard charts. The track has also recently been submitted for consideration for the 2026 Grammy Awards.