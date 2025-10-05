Katy Perry clearly smitten by Justin Trudeau: Report

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau’s relationship are going strong, as per sources.

The former Canadian Prime Minister and the Roar hit-maker have been calling and texting each other during their long-distance relationship.

A source close to Katy revealed to Daily Mail, “She is very, very interested in him.”

“Katy says he's a real catch, a high-quality guy. She keeps a lot of details to herself, but she clearly still likes him a lot,” said an insider.

Another source opened up that the rumoured couple “are so busy and in different cities, so they aren't physically together”.

“But if there's anyone worth having a long-distance relationship with, it's him,” for Katy, according to a tipster.

The source told the outlet that the singer “likes him a lot. He likes her a lot. I'd even say they're enamored”.

An insider noted that Katy is a “pretty good texter”.

“And if she's interested in someone like she is with him, she'll take the time to wish him good morning or see how his day went. She's good like that,” explained a source.

For those unversed, Justin, who split from his wife Sophie Gregoire in 2023, has three children. On the other hand, Katy, Perry, who parted ways from Orlando Bloom earlier this year after eight years together, co-parent their daughter, Daisy Dove.

Interestingly, Justin and Katy sparked romance rumours after they were first spotted together at a restaurant in Montreal, Canada back in July.

However, the singer is currently “very busy” on her Lifetimes Tour that will end on December 7 with 91 shows across Asia, Australia, Europe, North and South America.

Therefore, as far as the relationship is concerned, the source continued, “Time will tell what happens.'

“I think they're in different places… But not so different that it can't work out. It's not serious and it's not love, but it's definite interest,” added an insider.