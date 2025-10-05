Freddy Brazier shares sweet idea to keep mum Jade Goody's memory alive

Freddy Brazier has shared an interesting thought about his upcoming child, whom he is expecting with his pregnant ex-girlfriend.

The son of the late Jade Goody and Jeff Brazier is preparing to welcome the baby with his ex at the age of 20.

Now speaking for the first time since sharing a photo of the 'baby mother-to-be,' he revealed to The Sun that the baby is due in April 2026.

He told the publication: 'I think Jade would be a good time, if it's a girl, after my mum.'

'But I have some unique and nice name ideas too. The baby is due next year, in April, it's really exciting, I can't wait to be a father.'

Freddy also cleared his relationship status with the mother of his child, saying: 'We are civil and they both want to create a 'nice life' for their first child.

He opened up about his family's reaction to the baby news, revealing that his father, Jeff, 'fully supports him,' while his brother Bobby, was a 'bit shocked.

For those unfamiliar, Freddy and his ex-girlfriend were previously reported to have ended their relationship on bad terms following a series of arguments. However, it's now understood that they have talked through their differences in an effort to co-parent peacefully.