Charli XCX breaks silence after Taylor Swift's 'Actually Romantic' release

Charli XCX sends important message amid rumoured feud with Taylor Swift

Charli XCX seemingly sent a pointed response to rift speculations with Taylor Swift, after the pop superstar’s song Actually Romantic was received as a diss track for the singer.

The 33-year-old British pop icon took to Instagram on Sunday, October 5, and shared a carousel of pictures from her recent vacation to Paris.

The Brat hitmaker simply captioned the post, “parissssssss,” in which she was seen partying with her famous friends, including model Alex Consani.

Charli’s post appeared to be a “cool” and “chill” response as some fans wrote in the comments, adding that the 360 songstress showed how she doesn’t care about a diss track.

However, the comments section quickly became a battleground for Charli’s fans and the Swifties, who started trolling one another.

“This is actually romantic,” wrote one social media user, quoting the Anti-Hero hitmaker’s lyrics from the song believed to be a diss track.

A Charli fan slammed Swift, writing, “unbothered by that AI slop diss track.”

Fans kept pouring in more shady comments against the other fandom, including asking people to “better stream sympathy is a knife,” which is believed to be about Swift.

One chimed in, “my unbothered diva,” while another wrote, “Now this is the true life of a showgirl.”