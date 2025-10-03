Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs faces up to 20 years in prison after judge rejects new plea

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has suffered another major legal blow ahead of his October 3 sentencing.

The U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian denied the music mogul’s motion for acquittal and a new trial in connection with his July conviction on two counts of transporting individuals for prostitution under the Mann Act.

In a ruling dated September 30, the judge emphasised that the government had presented “overwhelming evidence” of Combs’ guilt, particularly regarding his former partners Cassie Ventura and a woman referred to as Jane.

This included testimonies from the women, escorts, and supporting digital evidence like emails and text messages.

While the former music mogul, 55, was acquitted of more serious sex trafficking and racketeering charges, each of the two remaining convictions carries a maximum sentence of 10 years.

Federal prosecutors are seeking a combined 11-year sentence, citing the “serious” nature of the crimes and the fear and violence allegedly involved.

During the high-profile seven-week trial, Cassie Ventura, Combs ex-girlfriend, testified that he coerced her into disturbing “freak offs”—multi-day sex events involving escorts and drugs—which he filmed and used as blackmail.

She described years of control, emotional manipulation, and fear for her safety.

Judge Subramanian also denied Combs’ request for release on bond, citing a “years-long pattern of violence.”

The founder of Bad Boy Records remains in custody and will be sentenced on October 3, 2025.