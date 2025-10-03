Diddy writes letter to judge to ‘apologize’ before sentencing

Sean 'Diddy' Combs write lengthy letter to judge before sentencing

Sean “Diddy” Combs is making a final plea for mercy as he faces sentencing in his federal case.

Less than 24 hours before he is set to appear in court, the music mogul submitted a four-page letter to Judge Arun Subramanian, expressing deep remorse and asking for leniency.

“First and foremost, I want to apologize and say how sincerely sorry I am for all of the hurt and pain that I have caused others by my conduct,” Combs wrote.

“I take full responsibility and accountability for my past wrongs.”

He admitted that his apology cannot undo the damage, acknowledging that saying “I’m sorry” will “never be good enough” as those words “cannot erase the pain from the past.”

Reflecting on the last 13 months behind bars, he said, “the scene and images of me assaulting Cassie play over and over in my head daily. I literally lost my mind.”

In the letter, Combs described how prison has forced him to confront his mistakes.

“I lost my way. I got lost in my journey. Lost in the drugs and the excess. My downfall was rooted in my selfishness. I have been humbled and broken to my core,” he admitted.

He revealed that during his time in jail, he battled hopelessness.

“Over the past year there have been so many times that I wanted to give up. There have been some days I thought I would be better off dead. The old me died in jail and a new version of me was reborn. Prison will change you or kill you, I choose to live.”

The 54-year-old also stressed his desire to be present for his family.

“Today, I humbly ask you for another chance, another chance to be a better father, another chance to be a better son, another chance to be a better leader in my community, and another chance to live a better life,” he said.

He emphasized that his words were not for pity, but an honest reflection of his journey, adding, “this experience is simply the truth of my existence and has changed my life forever and I will never commit a crime again.”

Earlier in the week, prosecutors urged the court to sentence Combs to at least 11 years in prison for two counts of transportation for prostitution.

His legal team countered, pushing for a sentence of 14 months, which would allow him to be released by the end of the year, factoring in time already served.

Judge Subramanian denied Combs’ earlier request for a new trial or acquittal.