‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’ takes over social media with honest reactions

'Bawaal' duo sparks online buzz after 'jam-packed entertainer' release

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has sent fans into a frenzy following its release.

The Bawaal duo, who play the lead roles of Sunny and Tulsi Kumari in the new film, have sparked buzz online with their on-screen chemistry.

Fans, swooning over the performances, flooded social media with praise.

Taking on X (formerly Twitter), one user wrote, “Varun Dhawan’s Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is going to [be] an epic blockbuster, easily can touch 100cr +. [The] Budget of the film is also 50cr. Sure shot Blockbuster of 2025. Also, Varun has amazing lineups ahead.”

Another fan added, “I just watched a Blockbuster Movie Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari What an amazing movie. Loved it. Thank you, Varun Dhawan, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf for giving such a wonderful movie. My review, 5 stars.”

Meanwhile, some fans highlighted the on-screen pairing of Rohit Saraf and Sanya Malhotra.

One comment read, “In front of Rohit Saraf and Sanya Malhotra, Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor are lacking the spark.”

However, not all viewers were impressed, as one user wrote, “Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari rating 1.5 stars.”

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, directed by Shashank Khaitan, was released on Thursday, October 2.