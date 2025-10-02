Alia Bhatt opens up about marriage with Ranbir Kapoor after motherhood

Alia Bhatt takes internet by storm with latest statement

Alia Bhatt recently opened up about her bond with husband Ranbir Kapoor after welcoming their daughter, Raha.

The 32-year-old star, who married Kapoor in 2022, spilled details on her relationship.

During her recent appearance on Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle, the Jigra actress said, “We are home bodies, very socially awkward. We just wanted the closest people in our lives with us. I did not want to be attending to people on our wedding. Our bond has changed after we have had our daughter, it’s totally different. We are a unit now. Way more of a unit than perhaps before.”

The Gangubai Kathiawadi star also revealed why she chose to marry the 43-year-old actor.

Speaking to the outlet, she explained, “I married him because he is wonderful to me, and just as a human being. But 100% the person I love trolling the most is him. And the person he loves trolling the most is me. And I feel, that is a very natural dynamic between two people.”

Bhatt was joined by her Student of the Year co-star Varun Dhawan, who made a surprising revelation about her.

“She’s cried on sets multiple times. She has screamed at people. If she’s hungry and you don’t do a lunch break at the right time, she’s got pissed off also,” he recalled. “During Tamma Tamma, remember when we did that statue challenge? She cried because she thought Bosco was taking my shots.”

It is pertinent to mention that Bhatt and Kapoor welcomed their daughter Raha on November 6, 2022.