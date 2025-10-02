Taylor Swift's 'Life of a Showgirl' release day radio appearances: Full list

Taylor Swift’s Life of a Showgirl era is going to come with a total radio takeover.

On the release day of her highly anticipated 12th studio album, the pop megastar, 35, is making multiple radio appearances just hours after the album’s midnight debut.

Between 3 a.m. and 3:15 a.m. ET Friday, October 3, Swift will pop up on four major UK shows — Capital Breakfast, The Hits Radio Breakfast Show, Magic FM, and Heart Breakfast.

Fans stateside can also expect to hear her voice on Z100’s Elvis Duran and the Morning Show.

That’s just the start of the multi-Grammy-winner’s media blitz. After a years-long hiatus, she’s also lined up a string of late-night appearances, including The Graham Norton Show on Friday at 3:40 p.m. MDT. Norton even hinted on Instagram that he got an early listen to the record.

Jimmy Fallon teased her October 6 appearance with a playful roulette-themed promo, while Seth Meyers confirmed she’ll join him October 8 for an extended sit-down, announcing the news with lyrics from one of her songs while repping a Showgirl cardigan.