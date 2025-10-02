Kaia Gerber reflects on Lewis Pullman relationship for first time

Kaia Gerber has recently made rare comments about her relationship with Lewis Pullman.

The Babylon actress offered insight into her bond with Lewis during an appearance on latest episode of the Therapuss With Jake Shane podcast.

“Definitely a lot is being healed in this relationship,” said the 24-year-old.

Then host stated, “I feel like Lewis, takes care of you so well, you know what I mean?”

“It is so nice. I mean, one, especially in Portland. I felt like he was all of our boyfriend,” replied Kaia.

The Sister Cities star shared valuable advice to people who would like to date a friend, revealing that she first became friends with Lewis.

“I really feel like if you have the opportunity to date a friend, do it, because it just is so much better,” she explained.

Kaia pointed out, “I never wanna fight with my friends. I never wanna be mad at my friends. I respect my friends. It just is like a whole other thing, and I think sometimes you forget you like someone when you love them.”

“If you can date your friends, you should, or date someone that you would be friends with anyways,” she continued.

Kaia added, “Don’t just date someone because you’re sexually attracted to them or in lust with them. You should sleep with those people, for sure, but you don’t need to make them your partners.”