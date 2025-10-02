Louis Tomlinson gives credit to 'Costa Rica' for the existence of upcoming album

Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik to collaborate for One Direction documentary, reports

One Direction singer Louis Tomlinson has left fans excited by announcing his third solo album, "How Did I Get Here?"

Following the release of his 2022 record "Mildly Dark", the 33-year-old is all set to bring in a collection of music for his beloved fans on January 23, 2026.

While explaining the essence of his upcoming music album, Tomlinson said, “I hope it feels like a reflection of how confident I am, but breezy is a real nice way of putting it.”

He told Rolling Stones, “It’s been a long time since, professionally and personally, I’ve been able to have a little spring in my step. So, hopefully that comes across in the record.”

Besides this, the Walls hitmaker gives a major credit of the new album’s existence to Costa Rica, where he spent time while working on the new record.

According to Louis, the album would not have existed without Costa Rica.

He explained, “As I’ve got a bit older, I’m really buying into more hippie-ish ideas.”

“I realised I liked the idea of just bathing in that atmosphere and seeing what happened to the music there. I don’t think songs like Lemonade, Sunflowers and Lazy would have happened without Costa Rica”, added the Two of Us singer.

Reportedly, Tomlinson has signed a multi-million dollar deal together with Zayn Malik in collaboration with Netflix for a One direction documentary.