Blackpink Rose 'getting chills' amid Grammy hype for 'APT'

Blackpink Rose on Grammy hype for 'APT': 'I’m getting chills'

Rose is dreaming big as Grammy buzz builds around APT., her chart-topping collaboration with Bruno Mars.

She may be getting cold feet at the thought of winning a Grammy, but taking home that golden gramophone has always been her dream.

In a newly published interview with The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday, October 1, the BLACKPINK star shared her emotional reaction to the growing hype.

"I’m getting chills right now," she said. "It’s still a dream for me." Reflecting on the idea of winning music’s highest honour the New Zealand-South Korean singer-songwriter added, "It’s still a fantasy — a moment that proves to myself so many things."

Though the 28-year-old K-pop sensation remains modest about her chances, fans are convinced her smash hit single is Grammy-bound.

Given the global success of the upbeat track, it is seen as a strong contender in major categories.

Notably, if nominated for Record or Song of the Year at the 2026 Grammys, Rosé would make history as the first K-pop artist ever nominated in a Big Four category.

While she stays humble, her duet partner Bruno Mars, 39, is already cheering her on.

"Big Bad Rosie was destined to do great things no matter what," he told the outlet. "I’m so proud of her, and thankful that I got to be a part of the conversation that led to APT. and the birth of a brand new K-pop juggernaut named Bruno Mars."

APT. dominated the Billboard Global 200 for 12 consecutive weeks and served as the lead single from Rose’s debut solo album, Rosie, released in October 2024.

Following the complete music video of APT.:



