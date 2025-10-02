Jimmy Fallon decides strategy to not get his show suspended

Jimmy Fallon is steering clear of politics on The Tonight Show, aiming to keep his monologues lighthearted and entertaining for all audiences.

In a recent appearance on CNBC's Squawk on the Street, Fallon emphasised that his show "has never really been that political" and strives to appeal to everyone, regardless of their political affiliations.

He credits his clever writers for helping him craft jokes that are funny, without taking a partisan stance.

Fallon's approach to comedy has always been distinct, focusing on silly skits, games, and playful banter with his guests.

This style has drawn both praise and criticism, with some viewers appreciating the escape from heated debates, while others expect more substance.

The host's decision to maintain a neutral tone is rooted in his improv and sketch comedy background, where the goal is to get everyone laughing, not arguing.

While Fallon tends to avoid discussing politics on his show, he has occasionally made comments that reveal his Democratic leanings.

However, he has also poked fun at Democrats, showcasing his aim to "hit both sides equally."

Despite Fallon's efforts to stay apolitical, President Donald Trump has called for his firing, along with fellow late-night host Seth Meyers. He has brushed off these criticisms, choosing instead to focus on his show's entertainment value.

When Jimmy Kimmel faced suspension for his comments on Charlie Kirk's shooter, Fallon expressed support, describing Kimmel as a "decent, funny, and loving guy."

As late-night TV continues to evolve, Fallon's approach may face increasing scrutiny. With CBS announcing the cancellation of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert and ABC suspending Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the landscape of late-night television is shifting.