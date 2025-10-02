Alia Bhatt steals show at Rani Mukerji, Kajol’s Durga Puja

Alia Bhatt recently turned heads with her traditional attire at Rani Mukerji and Kajol’s Durga Puja pandal.
The 32-year-old actress, known for her versatile performances in numerous projects, was spotted at the Durga celebrations.
In viral images, the Gangubai Kathiawadi star, who draped a pastel green saree in a typical Bengali style, was seen sharing a warm hug with the Black actress.
A video clip that went viral featured the Hichki star praising Bhatt’s saree, saying, “You are looking so pretty.”
This comes on the heels of the Animal actor making headlines for his dashing appearance at the Sarbojanin Durga Puja with Ayan Mukerji.
Kapoor, 43, looked absolutely stunning in a blue shimmering kurta paired with white pyjamas.
On professional front, the Jigra star is gearing up for YRF’s Alpha.
In addition, she is set to reunite with her Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva co-star Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War.
Meanwhile, singer Aditya Narayan revealed that both the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress and the Mardaani star were said to be considered for lead roles in Gangubai Kathiawadi.
Film had initially been slated for a Dec 2022 release but reportedly faced delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic
