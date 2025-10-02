Rani Mukerji reacts to Deepika Padukone’s shift controversy on ‘Kalki’ exit

Rani Mukerji surprises fans with recent statement

Rani Mukerji recently broke her silence on Deepika Padukone’s continuous setbacks in the film industry after the latter parted ways with the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD.

The 47-year-old actress, who received her first National Film Award for Best Actress in 2025, spoke about Padukone’s recent shift-related controversy.

In an exclusive podcast with ANI, the Hichki star said, “I have also done it where I have worked certain hours. And if the producer is okay with it, then you go ahead with the film. And if the producer is not okay with it, you don’t do the film. It’s a choice. Nobody is forcing anything on anybody. And of course, certain films require extra hours of work, but once you have planned, you can achieve whatever you want to achieve.”

This came shortly after filmmaker Farah Khan took a dig at the Om Shanti Om actress’ fall out.

However, Farah, 60, later clarified in a conversation with Pinkvilla, saying, “To begin with, we were not following each other earlier, too!! We had made a pact during the Happy New Year shoot that we wouldn’t communicate on Instagram; instead, direct message and call. We don’t even wish birthday wishes on Insta because Deepika doesn’t like it. Also, my 8-hour comment wasn’t a dig; it was to make Dilip say that he will now also work 8 hours when he actually works just for 2 hours!”

It is pertinent to mention that the Chennai Express star stepped down from the Kalki 2898 AD sequel after her request for an 8-hour shift was turned down.