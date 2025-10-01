Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert team up for showdown against censorship

Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel make a comeback together after threats

Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert celebrated his victory over the negotiations for the talk show, which is finally back after being shelved.

The 57-year-old talk show host and Colbert, 61, had a crossover episode as they appeared as guests on each other’s shows on September 30.

The Jimmy Kimmel Live! host appeared at the special episode with Colbert a week after his comeback, and before The Late Show with Stephen Colbert comes to its final end, which he announced two months ago.

The duo took a dig at the US government implementing censorship and President Donald Trump’s remarks against them as they said, “It's the show the FCC doesn't want you to see."

Kimmel quipped, "Thanks to the Trump administration, [Colbert] is now available for a limited time only," during Colbert’s introduction.

Keeping up with the satirical nature of their shows, the host added, “We thought it might be a fun way to drive the president nuts,” referring to them coming together.

The day Kimmel’s show was suspended, the president took to his Truth Social and congratulated ABC News for pulling the plug. He then went on to criticise other talk show hosts, including Jimmy Fallon, Colbert, as well as Seth Meyers, and suggested NBC should shelf their shows.