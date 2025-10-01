Sabrina Carpenter cheers on Danielle Fishel’s ‘Manchild’ performance on DWTS

Sabrina Carpenter is sending love to her Girl Meets World co-star Danielle Fishel and urging her fans to do the same.

On Tuesday night’s episode of Dancing With the Stars, the 44-year-old actress performed on Carpenter's new song Manchild, from her latest album Man Best Friend.

During Fishel’s rehearsals for TikTok night, the Espresso singer called her up. "I've known for Sabrina for over a decade now," the Boy Meets World alum explained, "and I consider her to be like a daughter to me."

The Short n Sweet hitmaker shared a video call with DWTS dancer during the week's rehearsals, telling her, "I just found out you're dancing to Man Child this week. I'm so excited to see your dance."

Fishel replied, "I can't wait to try to recreate it and fail miserably," followed by the Tears songstress, reply, "I'm just so proud of you and I love you so much."

On the show's first-ever TikTok night, Fishel danced a foxtrot to Carpenter's latest hit with professional partner Pasha Pashkov.

The stunning duo also incorporated some TikTok choreography into their performance, earning a total score of 21 from the judges.

The actress, who played Topanga in the popular Disney series, dedicated her performance to the 26-year-old pop sensation, saying, "We don't want to let Sabrina down, so Sabrina, this one's for you."

"My queen of dance [white heart emoji] Vote for Danielle as many times as humanly possible," the Grammy winner wrote in a sweet shout-out to Fishel on her Instagram Stories.

For the unversed, Fishel reprised her Boy Meets World role of Topanga on the Disney sequel series, acting opposite Carpenter in her breakout role as Maya Hart, the best friend of Riley Matthews (Rowan Blanchard), daughter of Topanga and Cory (Ben Savage).