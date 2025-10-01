Prince William breaks away from King Charles shadow with pointed change

Prince William, who is ready to take on his destined role as the future monarch, has resolved to redefine the royal position he has been passed by his father King Charles.

As the heir to the throne, William has shown massive changes in the way he has been conducting his royal engagements and duties, a stark contrast from how Charles did it during the reign of Queen Elizabeth II.

Even though, Charles has taken a slightly different approach from his own mother, William intends to completely break away. This was a reflection in his recent royal appearances, where he exhibited what to expect from his time as the King, per a royal expert.

William and Princess Kate returned to Southport last week to meet the parents of the three girls who died in a knife attack in July 2024. The Waleses had shown support and expressed their commitment as they wore friendship bracelets with the names of the victims.

“He isn’t someone who wears his heart on his sleeve in public,” BBC’s royal correspondent, Daniela Relph, told Hello!. “He’s not overly emotional – but it was a very open show of compassion for the Southport families and the school community.”

She explained that Southport was an example of connecting with an event that shocked the country. The expert noted that William and Catherine showed that they “understood the anguish of that community and promising to support them”.

This is a major break from the shadow of the Charles. “It will always be tempered by a bit of royal restraint, but it’s clear that he doesn’t want to be a Prince of Wales who views the world from a distance, at arm's length.”