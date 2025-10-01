Israel's plan to sink Global Sumud Flotilla vessels EXPOSED

Israel’s ‘sinister’ plan to intercept and sink boats of Global Sumud Flotilla has been revealed as the country plans to break international maritime law.

Global Sumud Flotilla is the largest civilian effort to break the naval blockade of Gaza amid Israel's ongoing genocidal war against Palestinians. It consists of over 1000 activists from 44 countries in 50 plus ships.

The aid-flotilla is now sailing toward the high-risk zone where the zionist forces attacked and intercepted the previous missions.

Israel’s public broadcaster has now revealed the sinister plan of Israel Defence Forces (IDF) to attack, intercept and take control of the flotilla.

Kan reports naval commandos and warships are ready, adding, “Israel won’t tow all 50 vessels and will sink some at sea.”

AlJazeera reports that Israel intends to detain the civilian activists, carrying aid for Gaza residents, question them and deport them to their countries via the port of Ashdod.

Israel’s plan violates the international law, which guarantees freedom of navigation to ships in international waters.

The zionist forces have intercepted several flotillas since 2010 and even killed activists.

In May 2010, the flotilla named Mavi Marmara was attacked in international waters and Israeli commandos killed 10 activists.