Dakota Johnson praises friend Tate McRae as she joins TIME100 next list

Dakota Johnson praises pal Tate McRae after new achievement

Dakota Johnson recently heaped praise on her pal Tate McRae following the latter’s appearance on the 2025 TIME100 NEXT list.

The 35-year-old actress, known for her acclaimed performances in numerous films, referred to her friend as “tender and deeply kind.”

According to PEOPLE, The Fifty Shades of Grey star penned an essay for the 22-year-old popstar in honour of her new milestone.

“I’ve witnessed her quite confidence, and how genuinely present she is,” Johnson wrote. “I’ve watched her listen closely to the world around her and truly absorb moments that inspire her. I’ve seen her brain working and her soul expanding. She is tender and deeply kind.”

It is pertinent to mention that the Greedy singer is set to appear in one of three covers of the 2025 TIME100 Next issue.

This comes on the heels of McRae referring to her rise to fame as the “biggest whirlwind” of her life.

Earlier in December 2023, she shared, “This has been the biggest whirlwind of my life, and honestly just the coolest thing I’ve ever experienced. I have a very hard time wrapping my head around it.”

Meanwhile, McRae recently released her new single TIT FOR TAT on Friday, September 26.

The You hitmaker is currently on her Miss Possessive Tour, with upcoming stops in Seattle, Detroit, Pittsburgh, Austin, Palm Desert, and other cities.

The 2025 TIME100 Next issue will hit newsstands on Friday, October 3.

For the unversed, the list celebrates 100 emerging leaders from around the world.