Cassie begs judge not to let Diddy walk free: 'I am so scared'

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is awaiting to hear his sentence on October 3rd

Cassie is begging the court not to go easy on her ex-boyfriend Sean “Diddy” Combs.

In a letter obtained by Rolling Stone, the singer, 39, admitted she is “so scared” of “swift retribution” if the disgraced music mogul, 55, “walks free” after his upcoming sentencing on October 3rd.

The three-page victim impact statement was filed Monday, September 29, just days before the Bad Boy Records founder is due to be sentenced on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. He was found guilty of those charges in July but acquitted of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy.

“For four days in May, while nine months pregnant with my son, I testified in front of a packed courtroom about the most traumatic and horrifying chapter in my life,” the mom-of-three wrote. “I testified that from age nineteen, Sean Combs used violence, threats, substances, and control over my career to trap me in over a decade of abuse.”

The Me & U singer admitted that she still gets “nightmares and flashbacks” from the decade-long abuse she suffered at Combs’ hands, some of which the whole world got to see in the infamous leaked security footage from the InterContinental Hotel.

In the letter, Cassie emphasised that she lives “as private and quietly as [she] possibly can” because “I am so scared that if he walks free, his first actions will be swift retribution towards me and others who spoke up about his abuse at trial.”

Not only was Cassie’s testimony pivotal to the prosecution’s case, but she also opened the floodgates by filing a sexual assault lawsuit against Combs back in 2023, which consequently inspired many other alleged victims to follow suit.

Combs’ lawyers, however, have urged the judge to consider only 14 months in prison followed by supervised release.