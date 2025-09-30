Miley Cyrus gets candid about manifestation, next era and new brand jingle

Miley Cyrus gets candid about manifestation, new brand jingle and next era

Miley Cyrus, who has been named Global brand ambassador of Maybelline, has recently given seven interesting answers on social media.

The Flowers hit-maker gave a peek into behind-the-scene of her shoot with the beauty brand on Instagram.

In the clip, Miley shared she would be replying to a few questions from Vogue magazine, which includes from manifestation to the brand’s reimagined 90s jingle and her thoughts about her album, Something Beautiful.

The Last Song actress was asked if makeup changes her mood, to which she replied, “Definitely, makeup can change your mood but it also made to express your mood.”

Another question was about her reimagined Maybe Maybelline jingle, Miley said that she wants her fans to make it their own.

When questioned about her next era, the pop singer responded, “That’s for me to find out and you to find out when I find out.”

While talking about her manifestations at present, Miley mentioned that she’s manifesting it to be “grateful” for everything she’s done.

“I am a dreamer… I am always looking towards the future which is why sometimes I forget to really appreciate the present,” explained the 32-year-old.

Reflecting on her signature style, Miley answered that she’s found it for now but didn’t give much details about it.

Addressing Something Beautiful album, the singer stated that it’s “unique” to everyone… that’s what the record is about and that’s what Maybelline and she stand for.

Before concluding, Miley agreed that the jingles do stay in one’s mind and she believes Maybelline’s new one will stay on audience’s mind.