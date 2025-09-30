King Charles sends clear message to Prince William: 'It’s not that simple'

There is a growing tension behind the Palace walls between King Charles and Prince William over a crucial issue.

For the past couple of days, the royal family has been portrayed in a negative light following Sarah Ferguson's sympathetic leaked email to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

On the other hand, Prince Andrew's back-to-back controversies are another main reason for the humiliation the royals have to suffer.

The former couple was most recently spotted with the key members of the firm at the Duchess of Kent's funeral, which visibly made the Prince of Wales upset.

Now, Closer Magazine reported that the future King William, who cannot stand his uncle, wanted to permanently cut ties with him; however, he is not getting the support from his father.

An insider claimed that William "would love to see him booted from the royal household for good, but he’s not getting much support as he’d like from other family members, and it’s causing escalating tension behind the scenes."

The Prince of Wales has reportedly shown his anger after the Duke of York kept getting invitations to certain royal functions.

The source shared, "There’s little doubt William will put his foot down and spare Andrew no mercy once he does become King down the line, but William’s hands are tied right now, and it’s causing him no end of annoyance."

But, William's father, King Charles, sent a clear message to him that excluding Andrew completely from the royal circle is not that "simple" or "straightforward" scenario.

"That way, they could make an enemy of him and the family have many more pressing matters to tend to for now," an insider shared.