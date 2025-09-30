Tom Holland sets record straight about engagement with Zendaya

Tom Holland sweetly sets record straight about relation with Zendaya

Tom Holland and Zendaya, who are known as the Hollywood's heartthrob couple, have taken their relationship one step further.

The lovebirds first met on the set of Spider-Man in 2021 and have been inseparable ever since.

Earlier this year, the Euphoria actress stunned the public as she appeared on the Golden Globes red carpet wearing a striking five-carat diamond ring on her ring finger.

Now months later, The Uncharted actor has finally confirmed the engagement to his lady.

As per the E! News, while speaking on a panel, a reporter recalling a recent event attended by the Challengers star, told Tom, "I brought my daughter, and she got to meet your girlfriend. So, I was father of the year."

In response, the 29-year-old artist laughed off and quickly corrected him saying, "Fiancée."

Although this was the first Tom spoke about his new relationship with Zendaya, previously his dad, Dominic Holland confirmed the engagement rumours admitting that a lot of thought went into his proposal, which happened over the 2024 holiday season.

"He had purchased a ring," Dominic wrote in a Patreon post back in January. "He had spoken with her father and gained permission to propose to his daughter. Tom had everything planned out… When, where, how, what to say, what to wear."

While there is no news of couple tying the knot, the two are busy filming Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey in which Tom plays Telemachus, son of Odysseus, meanwhile, Zendaya’s role is yet to be confirmed and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day as Peter Parker and MJ.

Both the films are releasing with few days gap on July 17 and 31, 2026, respectively.