Sarah Ferguson faces mental health challenges as royals shut Palace doors

Sarah Ferguson has been dealing with mental health challenges, as revealed by her close ally in a new interview.

The Duchess of York is under hot water after her email to controversial Jeffrey Epstein leaked in the media, in which she called him a "supreme friend."

Now, speaking of the challenging times faced by Fergie, a PR expert and Sarah's old ally, James Henderson, shed light on the good side of her friend in an interview with The Telegraph.

He said, "We have both been loyal to each other. We have both had empathy and understanding."

James added, "The mental impact of losing everything, and losing a reputation, is something that we could bond over. Few people lose their reputations to that extent."

The public relations supremo, who is now based in Dubai, showed sympathy with the Duchess of York, who "has had battle after battle after battle."

As per the PR guru, Sarah, who has done "so much" good for people, has not been appreciated well enough.

James said that Prince Andrew's former wife is always the "most generous person in the room" and she is an "amazing mother" to her daughters, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice.

It is important to mention that following the email scandal, Sarah Ferguson's spokesperson revealed that she deeply "regrets" reaching out to Epstein under pressure.