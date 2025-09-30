Madonna reveals she contemplated suicide in the past: Here’s why

Madonna has recently made shocking revelation about painful time of her life that took a toll on her mental health.

The Material Girl hit-maker opened up that she struggled with suicidal thoughts almost 10 years ago as she was dealing with a bitter custody dispute over son Rocco with ex-husband Guy Ritchie.

Madonna shared that there were “moments” in her life where she wanted to “cut my arms off”, admitted the singer while speaking on the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast.

“I actually contemplated suicide and that probably sounds really weird coming from me because I'm not emo,” explained the 67-year-old.

When asked further about her disturbing thoughts, Madonna expressed her fears of losing custody of Rocco.

“I'm not in the blame game, but I would say probably one of the most painful moments in my life was when I went through a custody battle with my son,” she stated.

Madonna noted that her “marriage didn't work out... someone trying to take my child away from me, they might as well just kill me”.

The singer was on 2016 tour at the time when she was going through custody battle for her son.

“I was on tour at the time and I had to go onstage every night,” she recalled.

American singer disclosed that she “would just be lying on the floor of my dressing room sobbing,” at the time.

“I really thought it was the end of the world. I just couldn't take it,” she confessed.

However, for now, Madonna looked at the incident as a learning experience for her.